RADIO PROPERTY VENTURES/920 AM, LLC Gospel WGNU-A-K283CI/ST. LOUIS has flipped to a Sports Betting format using content from DRAFT KINGS' VSiN as "THE GAME."

“We’re thrilled to introduce the ST. LOUIS metro area to this informative and entertaining brand of sports talk,” said consultant BILL MOIR. “Sports betting education as a 24/7 format, and specifically the expert analysis from VSiN, is a perfect choice for WGNU. We’re excited to be the ST. LOUIS home of VSiN.”

“Entering this top 25 market with a strong signal that spans the ST. LOUIS metro area is just the beginning of our expansion plans at VSiN,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with innovative content providers like the WGNU team to help educate and entertain, even before sports betting is live in MISSOURI.”

