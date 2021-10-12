Harvey (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

PREMIERE NETWORKS has inked STEVE HARVEY to a new, extended long-term agreement to continue hosting “THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW,” syndicated to over 100 stations, and to develop new programming and promotions with the company.

“I’m happy to continue my fruitful partnership with PREMIERE NETWORKS and host ‘THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW’ well into the future,” said HARVEY. “Entering into this agreement further underscores my commitment to serving the community and the people. Humor is my gift, but it’s ultimately my connection to the people that motivates me to host the #1 syndicated morning radio show for the coming years. The show also allows me to help us engage politically, and enables me to motivate the listeners and provide some spiritual moments as well. I’m excited to continue giving people much needed smiles and hard laughs in these uncertain times.”

“STEVE is a multiplatform star and one of the most talented entertainers in the world,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “He has the ability to entertain and engage audiences across any and every platform with fun, humor and heart. We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship for years to come.”

« back to Net News