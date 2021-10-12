Annual Campaign

The RECORDING ACADEMY has set its third annual social media spotlight on music creators, the BEHIND THE RECORD ADVOCACY initiative, for OCTOBER 15th. This year's campaign features a short film narrated by Board Of Trustees Secretary/Treasurer OM'MAS KEITH highlighting levels of work that go into the production of a song. See the video here.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "It takes a village to create a recording, and as an organization that serves to support all music creators, we invite our peers to join us in spotlighting the many music professionals behind our favorite songs. While we celebrate the music professionals behind the scenes, we also recognize the importance of fighting for fair treatment of creators. We're proud of the evolution of BEHIND THE RECORD to include an advocacy element this year as we continue our ongoing work to ensure all music creators flourish."

Find out more about the campaign at www.grammy.com/behindtherecord.

