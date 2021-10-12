Streaming

PICKLEJAR will deliver a free livestream of the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS' COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony TOMORROW night (10/13). Broadcasting from the WESTIN NASHVILLE, the platform will stream the ceremony through the PICKLEJAR mobile app as well as PICKLEJAR+, a streaming channel available on ROKU, APPLETV+, and AMAZON FIRE TV, starting at 7p (CT).

“This is a first for the incredible COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME," said PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES. "As a partner with CRB, we are excited about the collaboration to bring this event to thousands of fans and radio partners. This is about transforming the fan experience and showcasing a ceremony highlighting the incredible accomplishments of the inductees and honorees.”

The ceremony will honor eight new HALL OF FAME inductees, including BOB CALL, RJ CURTIS, BILL HAGY, NORM SCHRUTT, HEATHER FROGLEAR, BUZZ JACKSON, BOB PICKETT, and ANGIE WARD.

