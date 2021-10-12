When In Rome

SUITERADIO’s syndicated THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW will be picked up on mornings at WOMAN'S WORLD BROADCASTING WGJK (K-COUNTRY)/ROME, GA starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 18th, replacing WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated MORNING KOFFY show.

Host JERRY BROADWAY said, “I am blown away that this will be our fifth GEORGIA affiliate! Very excited to add K-COUNTRY to the family. These guys have a plan, and I can’t wait to see where it goes!”

SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT said, “It is amazing to see how this show exceeds expectations so quickly. In my experience, what would take any other morning show three years to establish, THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW can do in under a year. Just ask our key affiliates. Funny works. Funny wins.”

