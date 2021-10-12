Perez (Photo: Kobalt)

KOBALT has named JEANNETTE PEREZ as its new Pres. and COO, where she will work alongside CEO LAURENT HUBERT, to run the day-today operations for the company. PEREZ was recently the Chief Experience Officer for the firm where she primarily oversaw KOBALT’s sync and brand partnerships, marketing and business development.

In this new role, PEREZ will now oversee creative A&R, publishing operations, and the company’s continued efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Furthermore, PEREZ will continue to oversee the company’s sync efforts across film, TV, trailers, gaming, as well as brand partnerships, marketing and business development, as well as KOBALT’s writer and publisher relationships and its international offices.

HUBERT said, “I am thrilled to announce JEANNETTE's promotion as Pres. and COO of KOBALT. Over the past couple of years, JEANNETTE has played a key part in KOBALT’s success. From creating one of the best synch teams in the business to advancing key DEI initiatives at KOBALT, she is an integral part of the company. I am excited to work in close partnership with her and to achieve new milestones for our clients.”

Perez added, “Thank you to KOBALT Founder and Chairman WILLARD AHDRITZ, LAURENT and the entire KOBALT family for the opportunity to grow as an executive within this organization. KOBALT is a music company that truly epitomizes what it means to be innovative, honest and transparent. Our creative and administrative service offerings combined with our technology have made KOBALT a premier destination for artists and songwriters. I am excited to work closely with LAURENT and the entire team at KOBALT to build upon WILLARD’s future-forward vision and artists first philosophy.

