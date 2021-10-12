Cloud (Photo: Facebook)

Country KBCY/ABILENE, TX afternoon air personality JB CLOUD is among the CUMULUS MEDIA employees departing their jobs as a result of the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In addition to PM drive, he had hosted the station's "West TEXAS SATURDAY Nights" weekend show, and had been with KBCY since 1998.

As reported YESTERDAY (10/11), CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning co-host ROXANNE STEELE and Sports WNKT-F (107.5 THE GAME)/COLUMBIA, SC PD/morning co-host TIM HILL departed the company for the same reason. The COLORADO TIMES RECORDER also reported that News-Talk KVOR/COLORADO SPRINGS host JEFF CRANK left after 13 years as a result of the vaccine mandate, which CUMULUS announced to its employees in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/12). CRANK sounded off on the situation on his FACEBOOK page here.

CLOUD battled COVID last year, including a hospital stay, and a FREEFUNDER page was set up for him at the time after his insurance company sent him a letter stating that his medical ordeal "did not meet criteria for hospitalization and it is not covered" (NET NEWS 11/30/20). Reach him here, or by phone at (325) 513-4461.

