Charese Fruge, Lindsay Cochrane

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with syndicated star and “LIFE WITH LINDSAY” host LINDSAY COCHRANE.

Discussing some of the obstacles that she’s faced along the way, COCHRANE said, “My biggest was/is learning not to take it personally when I don't get hired or get affiliates, or when I was fired, or worked for very mentally abusive Program Directors who told me I wasn't good enough or had no talent. I will tell that story one day when I write my book. I tried to manage those challenges by healing my own personal traumas and not letting anything or anyone tell me what my worth is and believing in myself when NO ONE else did or does, which is not an easy path but worth it for my own peace of mind.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to one of the women who are making it happen in our businesses. From newbies, to seasoned vets, Charese covers all the bases. This week, find out about LINDSAY COCHRANE . Read her story here.

« see more Net News