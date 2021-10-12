First Annual 'SoCal Lifestyle' Fest

GOLDENVOICE will host the first SOCAL lifestyle and music festival, CALIFORNIA VIBRATIONS (CALI VIBES), FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th through SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6th, 2022 at MARINA GREEN PARK in LONG BEACH, CA. The event will feature exclusive Southern California performances by SLIGHTLY STOOPID, DIRTY HEADS, REBELUTION, SUBLIME WITH ROME and STICK FIGURE, hip-hop legends WU-TANG CLAN, and JAMAICAN reggae/dancehall GRAMMY-winning artists SEAN PAUL, SHAGGY, KOFFEE, and many more. The festival will also host a special performance by THE MARLEY BROTHERS to celebrate the 77th birthday of their father, BOB MARLEY. All five brothers: STEPHEN, ZIGGY, DAMIAN, JULIAN and KY-MANI MARLEY will perform a set celebrating the catalog of BOB MARLEY.

CALI VIBES FESTIVAL will feature multiple stages with lineups celebrating CALIFORNIA music, beach culture and Reggae “vibrations” along the coastline in the iconic LBC! CALIFORNIA VIBRATIONS will be donating $1 per every ticket sold, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 to a nonprofit beneficiary, the SURFRIDER FOUNDATION. SURFRIDER is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people.

Register here to buy tickets at the lowest price starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th at 10a (PT).

