Programming changes

RENDA BROADCASTING has made several programming moves. STEVE GRANATO, tho company’s VP/Programming for PITTSBURGH, JACKSONVILLE and Southwest FLORIDA, relocates from FORT MYERS, FL, where he has worked since 2017, to his home town of PITTSBURGH, to be PD for AC WSHH (WISH 99.7). He will remain Group PD for the company’s 16 stations.

RANDY SAVAGE, who had been OM for the two JACKSONVILLE stations (AC WEJZ and Country WGNE (99.9 GATOR COUNTRY)) and PD of WGNE, will replace GRANATO in FORT MYERS, where the four-station cluster includes another “GATOR,” Country WWGR (GATOR COUNTRY 101.9), along with Adult Hits WJGO (BOB-FM), Talk WGUF and Hot AC WSGL (MIX 104.7). SAVAGE previously worked for the company for 20 years in FORT MYERS before leaving for a position with CUMULUS MEDIA in 2017. GRANATO replaced him in FORT MYERS at the time (NET NEWS 1/23/17). SAVAGE returned to RENDA later that year (NET NEWS 12/11/17).

In JACKSONVILLE, Market Mgr. BILL BERRY is seeking a replacement for SAVAGE and can be reached here.

Congratulate GRANATO here and SAVAGE here.

« see more Net News