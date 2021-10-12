Twenty One Pilots Curated Playlist Airs Weekdays At Noon

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO is being taken over this week by TWENTY ONE PILOTS, as part of the band’s “Takeover Tour.” The station is broadcasting all week long as TWENTY 101WKQX. TWENTY ONE PILOTS launched their global Takeover Tour last month, where each stop features multiple dates and shows, from intimate to large arenas. The CHICAGO sold-out dates kicked off last night (10/12) at BOTTOM LOUNGE with additional dates this week at HOUSE OF BLUES, BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM, and the UNITED CENTER.

The TWENTY 101WKQX takeover includes TWENTY ONE PILOTS lead vocalist TYLER JOSEPH and drummer JOSH DUN taking over the101WKQX studio each weekday at noon with a specially curated playlist of their favorite songs, including deep cuts. They will also be introducing their own songs on the air throughout each day, while sharing special stories from writing, recording and performing.

Find more info on TWENTY 101WKQX Takeover Week here.

