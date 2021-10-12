Spotify: Fresh Finds

SPOTIFY has launched the second round of its partnership program for independent artists, centered around its FRESH FINDS playlist brand with four new bands -- DOSS, ARAYA, TOLEDO and POM POM SQUAD.

TOLEDO: The NEW YORK CITY-based duo, BFFs JORAN DUNN-PILZ and DANIEL ALVAREZ DE TOLEDO released their most recent EP earlier this year, "Jockeys of Love" -- a lush, dream-pop soundtrack.

ARAYA: The THAI-CHILEAN songwriter strikes with both precision and heart on both his latest Y2K-produced single, “Archon,” and his forthcoming album, "Ethos," which will come out in early 2022, less than a year after his breakout debut and critically acclaimed "Atlas."

DOSS: Raised in TEXAS and based in NEW YORK, DOSS first appeared in 2014 with her self-titled EP, evoking the playful maximalism of the early 2000s with equal parts sincerity and humor.

POM POM SQUAD: MIA BERRIN first played under this name in 2015 after moving to NEW YORK, releasing the 2021 album, "Death Of A Cheerleader." earning high praise from PITCHFORK, ROLLING STONE, STEREOGUM, CONSEQUENCE and NPR.

SPOTIFY will provide them with an array of tools to further their careers, including

--Education & Access to Resources

--Marketing Support

--Creative Collaborations, including a chance to record an original song at ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS which will be released in NOVEMBER under the SPOTIFY SINGLES banner.

TOLEDO will be paired with producer GABE WAX; POM POM SQUAD with SARAH TUDZIN (ILLUMINATI HOTTIES); ARAYA with MINDCHATTER, and DOSS with songwriter/vocalist CECILA GAULT.

Since joining the inaugural FRESH FINDS class in MAY, 2021, the first four artist partners (WALLACE, UNUSUAL DEMONT, JULIA WOLF and EKKSTACY) have seen growth in average increase in followers (50%), average increase in monthly listeners (65%) and more than 6 million discoveries (first-time listeners).

The FRESH FINDS playlist brand includes the main flagship playlist, nine genre lists, and 14 playlists from regions around the world, serving as a launch pad for many who have gone on to wide mainstream success, including CLAIRO, OMAR APOLLO, CURTIS WATERS, 100 GECS, AMINE and more.

Since its launch in 2016, FRESH FINDS has playlisted over 27,000 artists, with their average monthly listeners increasing by 133% in the 28-days following the add, compared to the previous 28-days. For artists whose first SPOTIFY editorial playlist is FRESH FINDS, over 60% go on to be added to another editorial SPOTIFY playlist.

