CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIIM/TUCSON welcomes KRYSTAL PINO for middays from the same shift at Rhythmic AC sister station KSZR (97.5 THE VIBE), where she started in JULY (NET NEWS 7/26). She succeeds longtime host “CACTUS DAVE” LAVENDER, who has departed after 20 years hosting the show.

PINO has been in radio for nearly 20 years in ARIZONA and COLORADO. Prior to THE VIBE, she was MD and morning host at SCRIPPS Rhythmic AC KTGV (106.3 THE GROOVE)/TUCSON. Her background also includes stints at WESTWOOD ONE, and at Alternative KFMA and Top 40/Rhythmic KOHT, both in TUCSON. She is also a stand-up comic and the in-game host for ARIZONA women’s basketball.

