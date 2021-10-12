Vanessa Kromer: Coming Over From Nederlander (Photo: Christina Gandolfo)

HOLLYWOOD PARK, the near-300-acre sports and entertainment destination, which includes LOS ANGELES newest football home SOFI STADIUM and the YOUTUBE THEATRE, has greatly expanded its team.

SOFI STADIUM and HOLLYWOOD PARK Managing Director JASON GANNON stated, "We continue to add an accomplished and diverse group of leaders to our growing team. We are working hard to bring SOFI STADIUM and HOLLYWOOD PARK to life, and we are excited to welcome these team members on our journey to deliver a global sports and entertainment destination."

The STADIUM this week welcomes the ROLLING STONES on THURSDAY and SUNDAY nights.

In FINANCE, GREG KISH has been named SVP/Revenue; CHRIS SLOAN is the new VP/Global Partnerships and RICH WANG is VP Business Strategy.

In FACULTY & CAMPUS OPERATIONS, OTIS BENEDICT was promoted to SVP.Facility & Campus Operations; CHAN ONECHANH was promoted to VP/Facility Operations and TINA SUCA joins as VP/Event Operations.

In Accounting, JOE SESIN was promoted to SVP/Finance & Accounting. MATT KITTLE was promoted to SVP/Business Operations.

JANICE IDE was promoted to VP/Human Resources.

ANJALI RAVAL was promoted to VP/Marketing and Promotions; TRACIE JACKSON was promoted to Sr. Director/Marketing and KRISTI MEXIA was promoted to Senior Director/ Communications.

Longtime NEDERLANDER publicity chief VANESSA KROMER joins as Senior Director/ Publicity,.while JASON WITT was promoted to Senior Director/Community Affairs & Engagement.

In the booking department, ADOLFO ROMERO was promoted to VP/Programming & Events. ANDREW BRAGMAN remains VP/Ticket Operations, a role he has been in since 2019. JEN SANDSTROM is the Senior Director/Programming & Booking.

In Technology, JANETTE SMRCKA is VP/Information Technology, while JASON E COTHERN continues to serve as VP/Production & Broadcast Operations.

In addition, NATE GOLDSTEIN was promoted to Senior Counsel, reporting to SVP/Legal Affairs & General Counsel MARLENE NATIONS.

