Sold

THE RIDGEFIELD BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Easy Listening WQQQ/SHARON, CT to ALBANY-based public broadcaster WAMC, INC. for $500,000. The station was a simulcast of another public radio station, SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WSHU-F/FAIRFIELD, CT, until JANUARY 31st of this year.

In other filings with the FCC, AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. is selling Spanish News-Talk KNUV-A/TOLLESON-PHOENIX, AZ to LA PROMIZE COMPANY LLC for $500,000 ($200,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

SUNNYLANDS BROADCASTING, L.L.C. has filed the paperwork for the previously-reported sale of News-Talk-Dance KGAY-A-K293CL/THOUSAND PALMS, CA to BRAD FUHR's KGAY PSP for $300,000 plus an LMA before closing. FUHR has been operating the station under an LMA since JULY.

ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Ag News-Adult Hits WITY-A-W258CY/DANVILLE, IL to RANDY RICHMOND SERVICES, LLC for $208,000.

NEW LIFE EVANGELISTIC CENTER, INC. is selling Religion KBPB/HARRISON, AR to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $42,500.

FRIENDS OF CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. is selling KGLE-A/GLENDIVE, MT to HI-LINE RADIO FELLOWSHIP, INC. for $1 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

KAREN L. TOOLE, personal representative of the estate of ROBERT CUMMINGS TOOLE, has requested a Silent STA for KBCK-A/DEER LODGE, MT due to damage from a thunderstorm.

Filing for extensions of Silent STAs were ANSCOMBE BROADCASTING GROUP, LTD (WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL, lost site and is selling station); FAMILY STATIONS, INC.(WUFR/BEDFORD, PA, selling station and buyer is moving it); and CALVARY CHAPEL GLENWOOD SPRINGS (KGWS-LP/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO, unavailability of staff due to pandemic).

FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC has closed on the sale of the licenses of Classic Country WLIE-A (WILLIE 100.1/1290) and Country WBGI-F (BIGGIE 100.5)/BELLAIRE, OH, Classic Rock WRQY (ROCKY 96.5)/MOUNDSVILLE, WV, Classic Hits WUKL (KOOL 105.5)/BETHLEHEM, WV, and W261DH/WHEELING, WV to CODY R. BARACK's OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP, LLC for $365,000 and the real and personal property of the stations to MORNING STAR MEDIA LLC for $885,000.

And JOHNSON BROADCAST VENTURES, LTD. has closed on the sale of R&B-Gospel WCBT-A-W274AZ/ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC to SHAUNRITA S. WILLIAMS' SHANTAE BROADCASTING INC.for $41,000 in a promissory note, plus 49% of the stock in the buyer, to be reduced to 15% upon payment of the promissory note.

« see more Net News