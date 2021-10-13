Brenner (Photo: WJOD)

Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WJOD/DUBUQUE, IA morning host TOM BRENNER passed away MONDAY (10/11) from COVID-19. He was 69.

BRENNER (born THOMAS ASCHENBRENNER) worked at several stations in the MIDWEST, incuding WTCH-A-WOWN/SHAWANO, IA, WTDY-A/MADISON, WI, and WDBQ-A/DUBUQUE before his 25 year stint hosting "THE GOOD MORNING RODEO" at WJOD from 1994 through his 2017 retirement.

Donations in TOM's honor may be made to the DUBUQUE REGIONAL HUMANE SOCIETY or any local historical society.

