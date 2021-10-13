Winners Announced

The BBC won "Broadcaster of the Year" honors and TBI MEDIA UK took home "Production Company of the Year" as the NEW YORK FESTIVALS 2021 RADIO AWARDS were presented at a virtual Storytellers Gala on TUESDAY (10/12),

BBC SOUNDS and BBC RADIO 5 LIVE Commissioner DYLAN HASKINS said, “We’re delighted to receive the award for 2021 Broadcaster of the Year. We’re especially proud of the recognition from the NEW YORK FESTIVALS this year for I’M NOT A MONSTER, our collaboration between BBC SOUNDS, BBC PANORAMA and FRONTLINE PBS, and WHERE IS GEORGE GIBNEY? from SECOND CAPTAINS, but also of all of the teams and collective effort across the BBC that goes into making impactful public service radio and podcasts and bringing these stories to audiences across the world.”

TBI MEDIA Founding Dir./CEO PHIL CRITCHLOW said, “The whole of the TBI team are thrilled with the awards won this year, and of course to be made Production Company of the Year is a particular honour. We're all lucky to be living at such an important time for audio production worldwide, where anybody with a good idea and the drive to deliver it can now find a platform where it can be heard, and it's great to see that opportunity reflected so comprehensively across all of the results in this year’s awards.”

Grand Awards were bestowed on BBC PANORAMA and FRONTLINE PBS' "I'M NOT A MONSTER" (News Programs: Best Nonfiction Series); HARPERCOLLINS' "THE HOBBIT," read by ANDY SERKIS (Audio Books: Best Narration - Solo); and DMC STUDIO ARGENTINA's "WEIGHTLESS" (Podcasts: Drama Podcast).

3 Grand Awards, 48 NYF Gold Radio trophies, 46 Silver, and 49 Bronze honors were handed out at the event. See a list of the winners by clicking here.

