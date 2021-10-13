Offering

In a Form 8-K filing with the SEC TODAY (10/13), AUDACY's subsidiary AUDACY CAPITAL CORP. disclosed that it is making a private offering of $45 million in 6.500% senior secured second-lien notes due 2027 to raise money to make what it calls a "small digital acquisition" for about $40 million. The deal for the unnamed company is expected to close this month. The offering is an add-on to an existing indenture from APRIL 30, 2019 under which a previous $425 million was issued.

The filing also disclosed that its preliminary revenue figures for third quarter were up 22% to 23% year-over-year to between $327 million and $330 million.

