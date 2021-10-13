Diaz

GABBY DIAZ has gotten the official nod to take over middays 11a-3p (PT) at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES. DIAZ will continue to host afternoons at sister Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO. Both shows will be live.

“I'm so excited to be home,” said DIAZ, whose birthday happens to be TODAY (10/13). “To be able to be on the legendary KIIS FM is a dream come true. I’ve listened to KIIS since I was a kid, and having the chance to host daily live shows in two amazing cities at these two remarkable iHEARTRADIO brands seems unreal. I could not be more humbled or excited. Thank you iHEARTMEDIA for this incredible opportunity.”

“GABBY fits KIIS like a glove,” said KIIS PD and iHEARTMEDIA Pres./CHR Programming Strategies JOHN IVEY. “She is from L.A. and loves and understands what KIIS is all about. We are extremely lucky to have GABBY join our stellar KIIS family.”

