iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop/R&B WTFX (REAL (93.1)/LOUISVILLE is holdng its fifth annual SISTA STRUT 3K BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK on SATURDAY (10/16) at LOUISVILLE SLUGGER FIELD.

The event will be hosted by the station's LINA J with live music by DJ Z-NYCE and performances by SAFIYYAH DANCE COMPANY and THE LANITA ROCKNETTES SCHOOL OF DANCE, plus a pink balloon release and a survivors’ lounge.

iHEARTMEDIA KENTUCKY/INDIANA Metro Pres. EARL JONES said, “iHEARTMEDIA/LOUISVILLE is committed to using our resources to create awareness and generate support for those affected by breast cancer. SISTA STRUT is a critical reminder of the importance of finding a cure for breast cancer.”

For more information about the walk, check here.

