iHeartMedia/Louisville To Hold Fifth Annual 'Sista Strut' Breast Cancer Walk
by Sam Weaver
October 13, 2021 at 7:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop/R&B WTFX (REAL (93.1)/LOUISVILLE is holdng its fifth annual SISTA STRUT 3K BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK on SATURDAY (10/16) at LOUISVILLE SLUGGER FIELD.
The event will be hosted by the station's LINA J with live music by DJ Z-NYCE and performances by SAFIYYAH DANCE COMPANY and THE LANITA ROCKNETTES SCHOOL OF DANCE, plus a pink balloon release and a survivors’ lounge.
iHEARTMEDIA KENTUCKY/INDIANA Metro Pres. EARL JONES said, “iHEARTMEDIA/LOUISVILLE is committed to using our resources to create awareness and generate support for those affected by breast cancer. SISTA STRUT is a critical reminder of the importance of finding a cure for breast cancer.”
For more information about the walk, check here.