Radio veteran SHELLY EASTON is joining iHEARTMEDIA to fill the vacant PD position at WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE, effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 18th.

EASTON, who has more than 25 years of radio experience, most recently was VP/ Music Programming for AUDACY (then ENTERCOM)/PHILADELPHIA until her departure at the end of last year (NET NEWS 1/4). In that role, she oversaw AC WBEB (B101.1), Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY) and Classic Hits WOGL. EASTON spent 11 years working in the PHILADELPHIA market.

She started programming at Country WBRT (BOB 94.9)/HARRISBURG, and was OM/PD at Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN and AC sister WLEV and before moving to Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA. She remained with ENTERCOM after that company sold WXTU to BEASLEY in 2018. While with CUMULUS in ALLENTOWN, she also served as the company’s Country Format Captain.

“We are extremely pleased to have SHELLY join our remarkable programming family,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE SVP/Programing A.J., to whom EASTON will report. “Her vision, passion and commitment to the Country music community makes her the perfect fit to lead 96.9 THE KAT. SHELLY’s wealth of format knowledge and proven track record sets her apart in driving ongoing advancement of this successful brand.”

“I am so thrilled to be back in the Country format,” EASTON said. “To be able to rejoin the company where I launched my programming career is a dream come true. The Country battle in CHARLOTTE is long-standing, and 96.9 THE KAT is primed for continued success. A huge thanks to the entire iHEARTMEDIA senior leadership team for their support and this incredible opportunity.”

