It's been over five years since we've heard new music from GRAMMY AWARD-winning Artist Adele. Her new single "Easy On Me" will be released to radio TONIGHT (10/14) at 7p (ET), and not soon enough. The world has been impatiently waiting. The release couldn't have come at a better time. MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explains why "Everybody Needs Some Adele Right Now" in this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE.





