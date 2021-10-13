Lady A (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA will host an exclusive "iHEARTCOUNTRY Album Release Party with LADY A" concert on MONDAY, OCTOBER 25th at 7p (local times) to celebrate the band's new album "What A Song Can Do," which is set to be released by BMLG RECORDS on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd.

The live performance and interview will be broadcast from the iHEARTRADIO THEATER in NEW YORK. Fans will be able to stream the intimate performance on YOUTUBE or can tune in locally on iHEARTMEDIA's mainstream Country stations.

