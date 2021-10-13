-
VO Pro Matt Fogarty Picks Up WHNN (My 96.1)/Saginaw, MI For Station Roster
by Charese Frugé
Voiceover and station branding Pro MATT FOGARTY adds CUMULUS MEDIA's Hot AC WHNN (MY 96.1)/SAGINAW, MI to his growing station roster. FOGARTY is represented by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY - NYC/LA - LISA MARBER-RICH lisa@atlastalent.com and RICKY MEYER ricky@atlastalent.com (212) 730-4500 and managed by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP - hoss@hossmgmt.com - (646) 300-0037.
