A Seasonal Beverage

NRG MEDIA Active Rock KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA has announced a partnership with MILLSTREAM BREWING COMPANY to launch ROCK BOCK, ROCK 108’s very own bock. KFMW notes it's a traditional bock that has been brewed for cooler weather for tailgating, the holidays, or at home.

ROCK 108’s ROCK BOCK launched on SEPTEMBER 5th at MILLSTREAM BREWING COMPANY’s IOWA "Craft Beer Bash" in AMANA, IA and the University Avenue Cruise in CEDAR FALLS, IA, and has launched a ROCK BOCK tour in EASTERN IOWA. For more info go to rock108.com/rock-bock-tour.





