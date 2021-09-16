Kicks Off Today at 10a (ET)

NOISE FOR NOW REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM will kick off a campaign TODAY (10/14) at 10a (ET) to raise money for INDEPENDENT REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE / ABORTION CLINICS (KEEP OUR CLINICS) and ABORTION FUNDS (NATIONAL NETWORK OF ABORTION FUNDS), as well as the CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS who will be the legal defence in the SUPREME COURT case challenging ROE V. WADE this fall. Artists and celebrities have donated unique signed items to help with the campaign. The list includes BON IVER, CHVRCHES, DANIEL ROSSEN OF GRIZZLY BEAR, DEMI LOVATO, IDLES, ST. VINCENT, TOVE LO and YEAH YEAH YEAHS, with additional artists to be added in the coming weeks.

Reproductive rights are under fire and this year alone, 90 state-level abortion restrictions have been enacted, making this the worst year for abortion rights and access ever. The 15-week MISSISSIPPI ban will be heard by the SUPREME COURT this FALL and, on SEPTEMBER 1st, TEXAS's extreme 6 week ban went into effect, forcing TEXANS to travel to neighboring states for abortion care. State level bans disproportionately affect BIPOC, people living in poverty, and those living in rural areas of the country.

All proceeds benefit NOISE FOR NOW'S REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM CAMPAIGN with the organization retaining 10% of the proceeds to help cover operational costs. Click here for more information.

« see more Net News