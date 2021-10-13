Unsigned U.K. group SHAMBOLICS have just released a single "Sharp as A Razor." From its explosive opening to its earworm of a chorus the tracks drips with the bands’ notorious charisma, filled with hazy guitar leads, expressive harmonies and riotous drumbeats. Atop, electric vocals sing about the joys of being carefree, a mantra that has seen the group through from the very beginning of their careers. SHAMBOLICS' talent at producing addictive dreamy rock anthems is unmatched. Let us know if you agree with today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

