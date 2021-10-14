Names Hales To Exec Post

SPOTIFY CANADA Country Manager/Advertising and Strategic Partnerships JON HALES has been named Chief Growth Officer, NORTH AMERICA at GLOBAL's DAX (DIGITAL AUDIO EXCHANGE). HALES, a former head of video sales at AOL CANADA and DOS at DISCOVERY CHANNEL/BELL MEDIA, joins the digital audio sales representative following LES HOLLANDER's recent elevation to CEO of DAX NORTH AMERICA.

“We are thrilled to bring someone of JON’s caliber to DAX,” said HOLLANDER. “JON is a growth-oriented leader and brings a wealth of expertise in the areas of sales and operations, with an eye for innovation and keen ability to scale the business.”

“I’m so excited to join the talented, passionate DAX team,” said HALES. “DAX/GLOBAL continues to revolutionize the market with smart acquisitions such as audio content and technology start-up REMIXD, and by forging new partnerships with players like BREAKBEAT and IPN. These new offerings and our stellar roster of publishers and podcasters will allow us to evolve the value model, expand our revenue footprint and impact the digital audio landscape with our US and Canadian partners.”

« see more Net News