Green, Stevenson

BENZTOWN has promoted Custom Imaging Manager THOMAS GREEN to Dir./Custom Imaging and has added AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA Assistant Brand Manager/MD ROYCE STEVENSON as GREEN's replacement in the Custom Imaging Manager position.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, "It’s a privilege to work with TOM and ROYCE. Not only are they both incredibly talented but they’re also born leaders. I’m confident they'll do an incredible job overseeing our fastest growing division.”

GREEN, the former producer of SOUTHERN CROSS AUSTEREO Hot AC 3FOX (101.9 FOX FM)/MELBOURNE's "FIFI, FEV & BYRON" morning show who joined BENZTOWN in 2019, said, “It is remarkable to work alongside such world-class producers and with a team as creative and driven as BENZTOWN. I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of our continued growth.”

STEVENSON said, "I am so happy to be joining BENZTOWN! It is truly an honor to be on a team with such talented creators who love and have a passion for making great audio."

« see more Net News