With this month's NAB SHOW and RADIO SHOW cancelled, the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROACASTERS has announced that the RADIO SHOW, co-produced with the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and previously a separate event held in the FALL, will be integrated into the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS starting in APRIL 2022. In addition, this year's edition of the annual MARCONI RADIO AWARDS presentation and Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH's final State of the Industry address will be streamed in a virtual ceremony hosted by ANGELA YEE of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" on NOVEMBER 10th at 2p (ET).

“It has been my great honor to represent AMERICA’s broadcasters in WASHINGTON, D.C. and around the world for the past 12 years,” said SMITH. “While I am disappointed we are not able to gather in person in LAS VEGAS, I look forward to connecting virtually and seeing everyone in-person at the 2022 NAB SHOW.”

RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER said, “It’s important that we continue to bring radio professionals together to network, celebrate audio and engage in meaningful discussions around the future of our industry.”

“In today’s world where radio companies are essentially multimedia companies, the value in attending NAB SHOW cannot be overstated,” said NAB Joint Board Chair and SALEM MEDIA GROUP Pres./Broadcast Media DAVIS SANTRELLA. “We are now streaming and podcasting and even producing video. NAB SHOW provides unparalleled access to the critical tools, knowledge and connections we need to grow and thrive in today’s media business.”

