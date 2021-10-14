Wohelski

Former BEATPORT and SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION staffer PETER WOHELSKI has been named Head Of Creator Relations at RCRDSHP, a digital collectibles platform dedicated to electronic music. WOHELSKI will report to RCRDSHP co-founder and CCO/CSO ERIC REITHLER-BARROS.

REITHER-BARROS said, "It’s rare to find an experienced professional like PETER, who’s worn nearly every hat in electronic music and has built powerful bridges between artists and platforms. He shares our vision of sparking a disruptive change to the current economic balance in dance music, which is inherently unfavorable to artists, and he knows the opportunities that new spaces and approaches can provide."

WOHELSKI added, "Throughout my career, I've always looked to innovate, to help artists break through and influence growth in the electronic music industry. I'm excited to join ERIC REITHLER-BARROS and the rest of the team at RCRDSHP as we flip the industry on its head by restoring a living wage to millions of talented electronic music professionals globally through our digital collectibles platform."

« see more Net News