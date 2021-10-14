Cambria (Photo: Kasia Bzdyra)

CHROMATIC PR has promoted CHRISTINA CAMBRIA from National Publicist to Sr. National Publicist. CAMBRIA joined CHROMATIC in 2018 and remains based in NEW YORK.

"CHRISTINA is an integral part of our team who has gone above and beyond since joining us four years ago," said CHROMATIC co-founders HECTOR A. SILVA and AMANDA PITTS. "Her dedication to our clients and quick professional growth in PR have been nothing short of remarkable. We are lucky to have her and are delighted to celebrate her ascent as CHROMATIC turns six today."

« see more Net News