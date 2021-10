New Show

iHEARTMEDIA's latest true crime podcast is "REAL-TIME CRIME," hosted by comedian and CLUBHOUSE "Hot On The Mic" room host LEAH LAMARR and "REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS" personality TEDDI MELLENCAMP.

The show, which debuted YESTERDAY (10/13), features LAMARR and MELLENCAMP, along with professional investigators, delving into unsolved mysteries.

« see more Net News