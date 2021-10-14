U2 Taking Over Pandora

U2 is taking over PANDORA's "Modes" in celebration of 40 years since the making of their album OCTOBER. U2’s ARTIST TAKEOVER is an exclusive listening experience where members of the iconic group take fans on a personal journey through the making of their first three albums BOY (1980), OCTOBER (1981) and WAR (1983). They will share intimate personal stories, previously unknown details, and the music that inspired them along the way.

U2’s ARTIST TAKEOVER marks the first time an artist has created an ongoing series of self-curated "Modes" on PANDORA. Users can now choose from three selectable “Modes” on PANDORA’S U2 RADIO station, each devoted to one of these three early albums. The group shares personal insights and influences behind each record in their own words. Additional album "Modes" are expected to be rolled out on PANDORA’S U2 RADIO station in the coming months.

U2 Guitarist THE EDGE said, “PANDORA has given us an opportunity to tell U2’s story in a completely new way, weaving the music of our heroes together with our own using songs, memories, and inspirations. Music is the most powerful storytelling medium, and 'Modes' has created an incredible new way to share the sounds and experiences that made us who we are as artists.”

Pres. and CCO/PANDORA parent SIRIUSXM, SCOTT GREENSTEIN added, “Few bands have been as consistently innovative, passionate, and riveting as U2, who are constantly evolving and yet still at the top of their game decades on. We are thrilled to be collaborating with the band to create this truly personal and groundbreaking U2 music experience for PANDORA listeners.”

Click here to check out the takeover.

« see more Net News