UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA’S nationally syndicated show WORLD CAFE is celebrating 30 years beginning TODAY (10/14). To commemorate the milestone, WORLD CAFE launches its “30 Over 30” (30 years over 30 weeks) series of special programming features that highlight its rich history.

Exec. Producer and WXPN Assoc. GM BRUCE WARREN said, “For 30 years, listeners have relied on WORLD CAFE’s deeply human curation to explore content that continually broadens and heightens their music knowledge and enjoyment. Over the next 30 weeks, we’ll present ‘deep cuts’ from WORLD CAFE archives -- some of the best moments from the last 30 years -- along with what we think is happening now, and next.”

WARREN has been with WORLD CAFE since its inception with a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to design a national program that would attract younger listeners to public radio. Initially distributed by PRI (Public Radio International) to five affiliates, it was carried by approximately 50 radio stations by the end of 1992. NPR began distributing it in 2005, and today WORLD CAFE is carried by 267 radio stations across the U.S.

Dir./NPR Music KEITH JENKINS said, “As a crucial part of NPR Music’s programming, WORLD CAFE has introduced its loyal audiences in an integrated manner to talented new and legendary musicians, with exclusive interviews, brilliant performances, powerful conversations and special features.”

RAINA DOURIS currently hosts the two-hour daily show, with contributing host STEPHEN KALLAO.

