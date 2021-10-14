Coldplay (Photo: James Marcus Haney)

With the release of their new album TOMMOROW (10/15), COLDPLAY have announced they will launch a global tour in support of MUSIC OF THE SPHERES, set to kick off on MARCH 18th, 2022 with the band’s first ever show in COSTA RICA, before travelling to the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, MEXICO, USA, GERMANY, POLAND, FRANCE, BELGIUM AND THE UK. The band is pledging to make the tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.

Support for the majority of shows will come from H.E.R., with LONDON GRAMMAR also supporting at selected dates. Tickets for all US dates go on sale to the general public starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22th, at 10a local time.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour will also have a Verified Fan presale available for all US dates. Registration for US tour dates is available now through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th at 6p(PT)/9pm (ET) via TICKETMASTER’s Verified Fan program. Verified Fan presale begins WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20th at 10a local time through THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 10p local time.

Coldplay said, "Playing live and finding connections with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far."







