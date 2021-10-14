Midland (Photo: Kat Wirsing)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS' MIDLAND has cancelled their show at COLORADO's RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE on SATURDAY (10/16) due to a positive COVID test within the bands' camp. In an INSTAGRAM post, the band shared that they are a fully vaccinated tour with strict safety protocols.

The rescheduled RED ROCKS performance will be SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd, 2022. All tickets from the cancelled show will be honored for the new date and refunds will be available for up to 30 days.

"If you've ever seen us live, then you know how much performing for our fans means to us. We will be back soon. Be safe, and honk and if you tonk," said the band in the INSTAGRAM post.

