Contest

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA midday host ANTHONY GARGANO is running an unusual contest -- he's looking for a name for a newly-reopened sports bar and restaurant, and the winning entry will be rewarded with a $100 monthly tab for a year at the renamed location.

The restaurant, across Street Road from PARX CASINO in BENSALEM, PA, is the location for two regular FANATIC remote broadcasts, the "Football FRIDAY Tailgate" with GARGANO and the "BIRDS Away Game Pre-game Show" unofficial EAGLES pregame broadcast with DEVON GIVENS and DERRICK GUNN.

“Partnering with JOHN TRIPODI and his amazing place for our 'Name This Restaurant and Sports Bar' promotion was an opportunity we had to jump at,” said PD CHUCK DAMICO. “If you’re not actually at the game, you’re out with friends and enjoying delicious food (maybe a drink or two) and having a great time! This is the next great spot to be doing it and to have the chance to have one of our listeners decide what it’s called? Wow -- How cool is that?”

