Featuring Metallica, Slipknot, Disturbed & More

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced that WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE will expand to 4 days and will move to a new weekend of NOVEMBER 11-14, 2021,and a new home, relocating to the DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DAYTONA BEACH, FL. The festival will feature headliners METALLICA (two nights), SLIPKNOT and DISTURBED as well as ROB ZOMBIE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD (in their last NORTH FLORIDA performance), A DAY TO REMEMBER, THE OFFSPRING and more.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE continues DWP’s return of live music following the biggest crowd ever for LOUDER THAN LIFE in LOUISVILLE, KY (160,000) as well as sold-out events for AFTERSHOCK (145,000) in SACRAMENTO, CA and INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL (75,000) in MANSFIELD, OH.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder/festival creator DANNY WIMMER said, “When we announced our fall festivals for this year, we could already sense the excitement, we knew how eager bands were to get back on stage, and how long fans had been waiting for something to celebrate. But these festivals are on another level. Nobody’s taking anything for granted, everyone is giving 110%. There’s something special happening, not just with the bands’ performances, but the energy that the crowds are giving back. The rock' n’ roll spirit is bigger than I’ve ever felt it. WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE is the grand finale of our festival season, and as a fan I can’t wait to feel that energy one more time in 2021.”

