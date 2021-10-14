-
WNXP/Nashville Wins Three Nashville Scene ‘Best Of’ Awards
by John Schoenberger
October 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM (PT)
As NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91.ONE NASHVILLE’S MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE comes up on in its first year of broadcasting, the station has just grabbed three Best Of Nashville awards sponsored by THE NASHVILLE SCENE:
* Best New Radio Station
* Best Program Director: JASON MOON WILKINS
* Best New Voice On The Radio: MARQUIS MUNSON
THE NASHVILLE SCENE wrote, “Under the leadership of longtime scene fixtures like JASON MOON WILKINS and JEWLY HIGHT, WNXP has quickly demonstrated a commitment to uplifting diverse voices in the NASHVILLE music community and keeping a consistent eclectic indie groove.”