Deserved Recognition

As NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WNXP (91.ONE NASHVILLE’S MUSIC EXPERIENCE)/NASHVILLE comes up on in its first year of broadcasting, the station has just grabbed three Best Of Nashville awards sponsored by THE NASHVILLE SCENE:

* Best New Radio Station

* Best Program Director: JASON MOON WILKINS

* Best New Voice On The Radio: MARQUIS MUNSON

THE NASHVILLE SCENE wrote, “Under the leadership of longtime scene fixtures like JASON MOON WILKINS and JEWLY HIGHT, WNXP has quickly demonstrated a commitment to uplifting diverse voices in the NASHVILLE music community and keeping a consistent eclectic indie groove.”

