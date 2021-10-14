Big D & Bubba To Wake Up Nashville

CUMULUS MEDIA WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS/SILVERFISH MEDIA’s THE BIG D & BUBBA SHOW to its weekday morning lineup effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 18th. The show will air live weekday mornings from 4-10a (CT), replacing the "MORNING KOFFY" show, hosted by PAUL KOFFY and JASMINE SADRY, that had been in place since MAY 2020 (NET NEWS 5/4/20).

This gives co-hosts BIG D and BUBBA a local affiliate, after calling NASHVILLE home for the past 18 years. Their show is heard on over 95 U.S. radio stations and in 177 countries and every naval ship at sea via ARMED FORCES NETWORK.

CUMULUS NASHVILLE Programming Operations Mgr. CHARLIE COOK said, “We are lucky that talent this good is right here in our backyard. We’ve heard BIG D and BUBBA for years and understand how hard they’ll work for WKDF. They are funny, relevant and artists love them.”

“Airing live in mornings on 103.3 COUNTRY is the culmination of a ton of hard work,” said BUBBA. "Preparation and luck have met, and it's time to cook this chicken!”

CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN added, “We are thrilled to be working with the BIG D & BUBBA team. They have consistently entertained audiences and bring an unparalleled passion to every show their team hosts. This crew are born storytellers, their laughter is contagious, and they have a gift for relating to people whether artists or listeners. We are confident our clients and listeners will be surprised and delighted when they tune into THE BIG D & BUBBA SHOW."

“We believe in great content, and we want to bring our unique style to the city we call home,” said NASHVILLE-based production company SILVERFISH MEDIA Pres. PATRICK THOMAS. “We are so proud to be part of the team at 103.3 COUNTRY.”

