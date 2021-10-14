The 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees, L-R, Hagy, Pickett, Ward, Jackson, Curtis, Froglear (Photo: Andrea Schollnick)

Last night’s (10/13) COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony started out with a pair of superstar surprises. First, GARTH BROOKS showed up unannounced to help present KEITH URBAN with the COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) Artist Career Achievement Award. BROOKS spoke briefly before performing an acoustic version of URBAN’s “You’ll Think Of Me.” He and URBAN then took the stage together to sing NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND’s “Fishin’ In The Dark,” only to be joined halfway through by TRISHA YEARWOOD, who made it a trio.

BROOKS said of URBAN, “When it comes to talent, this guy is limitless.” He also joked, “There’s a rule in entertainment for some reason: everyone who comes before you is a god. Everyone who comes after you is a punk.” But he called URBAN exception to the latter part of the rule, comparing URBAN to legend KEITH WHITLEY.

A self-described “very nervous” URBAN then spoke, recalling how a very short-lived job at BRISBANE RADIO STATON 4KQ when he was just a teen lit a fire for him. “I loved the environment of being in a station, and … bringing music to people. They never left me,” he said. Despite some sketchy station visits while trying to break into the U.S. Country music market as an artist — including one that left him crying in the bathroom and shouting expletives into the mirror — he still has a soft spot for radio and all it has done for his career.

During the sold-out and livestreamed event at the WESTIN NASHVILLE hotel, veteran broadcaster BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN received the CRB’s President’s Award, and recalled her very fist COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) in 1979, when the “New Faces of Country Music” show performers included JOHN ANDERSON and JOHN CONLEE. She also shared a story about being hilariously pranked at a CRB board meeting by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, who once loaded her briefcase up with pilfered hotel silverware just before she headed to the airport, where it was discovered by TSA agents.

Six of the eight HALL OF FAME inductees — RJ CURTIS, HEATHER FROGLEAR, BILL HAGY, BUZZ JACKSON, BOB PICKETT and ANGIE WARD — gave moving, carefully crafted speeches recalling mentors and friends, career highlights (and a few funny lowlights), and some shared advice for fellow broadcasters, including up-and-comers. Fellow inductee BOB CALL was recovering from what was described as a “non life-threatening medical emergency” and was unable to attend. He was celebrated in a video introduction, and his acceptance speech was postponed until the 2022 ceremony. The final inductee, NORM SCHRUTT, was honored posthumously.

Nominations for the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME are being accepted through OCTOBER 29th here. The Class of 2022 will be revealed at CRS 2022, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022.

