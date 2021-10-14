Sold

LIVE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Country WOCY (CROSS COUNTRY 106.5)/CARRABELLE, FL to EAST BAY BROADCASTING, INC. for $160,000 ($17,500 in waived tower rent, $142,500 in a promissory note). The buyer has been operating the station under an LMA dated MARCH 29th,

In other filings with the FCC, PAT SAJAK's SAJAK BROADCASTING CO. is selling Full Service-Oldies WNAV-A/ANNAPOLIS, MD to BMSC MEDIA; the contract for sale was not available in the FCC's database THURSDAY afternoon, although the sale shows up.

HOOSIER AM/FM, LLC has filed for an STA to operate WIOU-A/KOKOMO, IN using daytime pattern at night with reduced power because flooding disabled the station's ability to switch to night pattern.

Applying for Silent STAs were receiver STEPHAN A. SLOAN (KXEG-A-K241CS/PHOENIX, AZ, prospective station buyer's principal died)

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION (KBCX/BIG SPRING, TX, relocating to new tower) and MAXX MEDIA RADIO LLC (KUOA-A/SILOAM SPRINGS, AR, new studios being constructed).

