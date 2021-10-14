Adele (Photo: Simon Emmett / Sony Music)

ADELE's new single/video, "Easy On Me," is now available with a video as well, which precedes the NOVEMBER 19th release of her newest album "30," on COLUMBIA RECORDS. Earlier this week, ADELE shared the news of her new album release date and inspiration with a personal note to her fans letting them know she was “finally ready to put this album out.”

The video for “Easy On Me,” shot last month in QUEBEC, finds ADELE once again collaborating with CANNES GRAND PRIX winning director XAVIER DOLAN.

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” noted DOLAN. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. ADELE’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

The video begins in the same house the pair used to shoot the video for ADELE’s 2015 single “Hello.”

"30" is the first new music from ADELE in six years since the release of her third studio album, "25" in NOVEMBER 2015. The album is produced with former collaborators GREG KURSTIN, MAX MARTIN, SHELLBACK and TOBIAS JESSO JR. as well as new collaborators INFLO and LUDWIG GORANSSON.

"30" is available for preorder at all physical and digital retailers globally. In addition, exclusive configurations will be available at select retailers nationwide including a TARGET deluxe CD featuring three bonus tracks and a WALMART clear exclusive double vinyl. An AMAZON white exclusive double vinyl will be available globally. "30" and lead single “Easy On Me” will also be offered on cassette, exclusive to ADELE’s D2C store while supplies last. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

