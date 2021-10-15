Syndicating Wink

G NETWORKS has picked up syndication rights in the U.S. and CANADA for RESERVE PRODUCTIONS LLC's new weekly two-hour barter series "THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL" and the ten-hour special "THE 100 GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS OF ALL TIME," both hosted by WINK MARTINDALE. RADIO EXPRESS handles syndication for the shows in the international market.

“Each episode is built around a theme spotlighting yet another aspect of rock and pop history -- from ‘The '60s Greatest Dance Hits’ to ‘Leading Ladies of the '80s’ and everything in between,” said RESERVE PRODUCTIONS Writer/Producer GARY THEROUX of "THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL." “WINK not only showcases the most memorable hits of the '60s, '70s and '80s but also reveals the stories behind the songs and the stars -- with insightful interviews with the hitmakers themselves. WINK is the perfect host for this show, combining warmth and personality with a command of the topic that few others today could ever match.”

“G Networks is thrilled to offer THE HISTORY OF ROCK ‘N’ ROLL and THE 100 GREATEST CHRISTMAS HITS OF ALL TIME for national syndication” said G NETWORKS Chief Development Officer RICH O'BRIEN. “We understand how pivotal great content is to our stations, and both of these shows offer a depth and breadth of music that are sure to engage listeners with music that they love. We are already getting accolades from affiliates and listeners.”

