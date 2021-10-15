Let It Be/Super Deluxe (Photo: Amazon)

51 years after its original release, THE BEATLES "Let It Be" is making news again. Ahead of DISNEY PLUS' NOVEMBER documentary on THE BEATLES, three special editions of "Let It Be" have surged to the top of AMAZON's best seller list. The Super Deluxe version is at #1, the vinyl version is #3 and the regular CD version is at #4. The Super Deluxe version sells for $117.99.

All of the music on "Let It Be" has been remixed and remastered for the release.

