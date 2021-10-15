Gregory

BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC VP/Technology Resources DAVID GREGORY has been appointed Chief Information Officer at the RECORDING ACADEMY. GREGORY will oversee technology at the organization and its awards shows.

"Implementing new technological solutions is critical as we sharpen and modernize our service to staff and members," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "DAVID's track record will further accelerate the ACADEMY's growth as we continue to refine our practices on every level and transform the future of the organization."

"I am delighted to welcome DAVID to the ACADEMY as our new Chief Information Officer," said Co-Pres. PANOS A. PANAY. "I've had the pleasure of working together with DAVID for many years and look forward to bringing his talent and experience to the ACADEMY as we architect and redevelop our data and technological infrastructure to meet the demands and needs of a new ACADEMY and a new music business."

