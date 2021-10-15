"The Legend" launching 11/15

HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO is set to launch its latest 24/7 syndicated radio format, Classic Country “The Legend,” on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th.

“What it won’t be is the same 250 songs over and over again,” said SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT. “With four decades of Country favorites to choose from, listeners of 'The Legend' are guaranteed a great song they already know and love.”

“This is the mainstream AC format of today, and a demand for this kind of music on radio has never been higher,” said SUITERADIO CEO CRUZE. “We won’t just play some of it, we’ll play all of it: Country kings, queens, super groups and duos. The audience will be on a first name basis with GEORGE, GARTH, REBA, HANK and more.”

For more information on “The Legend,” contact J.C. HOLSTEAD here. Listen to a demo here.

