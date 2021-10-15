Station and personality winners revealed

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION notified winners today in the broadcast categories for its “55th Annual CMA Awards.” BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE did the honors, calling winning stations and personalities with the good news.

The CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year category was split into two new classifications this year, Weekly National and Daily National. WESTWOOD ONE’s “Country Countdown USA,” hosted by LON HELTON, won in the former category, while PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “CMT AFTER MIDNITE,” hosted by CODY ALAN, earned the trophy in the latter.

Winners in the awards show’s music categories will be revealed during the live broadcast from NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA, set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th from 7-10p (CT) on ABC.

Following is the full list of broadcast winners.

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KYGO/DENVER

Large Market

WUBE/CINCINNATI

Medium Market

KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA

Small Market

KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO





BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

Weekly National

“Country Countdown USA” (LON HELTON) – WESTWOOD ONE

Daily National

“CMT After MidNite” (CODY ALAN) – PREMIERE NETWORKS

Major Market

“DOUBLE-L” (LOIS LEWIS) – KNIX/PHOENIX

Large Market

“RIDDER, SCOTT and SHANNEN” (“RIDDER” SHAUN RIDDERBUSH, SCOTT DOLPHIN and SHANNEN OESTERREICH) – WMIL/MILWAUKEE

Medium Market

“Mo & STYCKMAN” (“MO” MELISSA WAGNER and “STYCKMAN” GREG OWENS) – WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

Small Market

“STEVE, BEN and NIKKI” (STEVE STROUD, BEN WALKER and NIKKI THOMAS) – WXBQ/TRI-CITIES, TN-VA

Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and format leadership. The entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.





