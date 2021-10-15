-
CMA Awards Reveal Winners In The Radio Station And Broadcast Personality Categories
by Phyllis Stark
October 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION notified winners today in the broadcast categories for its “55th Annual CMA Awards.” BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE did the honors, calling winning stations and personalities with the good news.
The CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year category was split into two new classifications this year, Weekly National and Daily National. WESTWOOD ONE’s “Country Countdown USA,” hosted by LON HELTON, won in the former category, while PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “CMT AFTER MIDNITE,” hosted by CODY ALAN, earned the trophy in the latter.
Winners in the awards show’s music categories will be revealed during the live broadcast from NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA, set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th from 7-10p (CT) on ABC.
Following is the full list of broadcast winners.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
KYGO/DENVER
Large Market
WUBE/CINCINNATI
Medium Market
KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD, CA
Small Market
KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO
BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:
Weekly National
“Country Countdown USA” (LON HELTON) – WESTWOOD ONE
Daily National
“CMT After MidNite” (CODY ALAN) – PREMIERE NETWORKS
Major Market
“DOUBLE-L” (LOIS LEWIS) – KNIX/PHOENIX
Large Market
“RIDDER, SCOTT and SHANNEN” (“RIDDER” SHAUN RIDDERBUSH, SCOTT DOLPHIN and SHANNEN OESTERREICH) – WMIL/MILWAUKEE
Medium Market
“Mo & STYCKMAN” (“MO” MELISSA WAGNER and “STYCKMAN” GREG OWENS) – WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN
Small Market
“STEVE, BEN and NIKKI” (STEVE STROUD, BEN WALKER and NIKKI THOMAS) – WXBQ/TRI-CITIES, TN-VA
Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and format leadership. The entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions.