North Dakota Radio Station Licensee Settles Public File Violations In Consent Decree With FCC
October 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM (PT)
The latest radio licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC is FORT BERTHOLD COMMUNICATIONS ENTERPRISES, which is settling online public file violations at noncommercial Variety KMHA/FOUR BEARS, ND.
As in previous Consent Decrees, the licensee is agreeing to create and implement a compliance plan, but is not being fined.